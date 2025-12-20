Karen Carney and Carlos Gu win Strictly Come Dancing in emotional final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Lioness Karen Carney and professional dancer Carlos Gu have won the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair made Strictly history as Carney became the first footballer to lift the glitterball trophy while Gu became the first openly gay and Asian man to win the BBC One dance programme.

The evening also marked the final time presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman co-hosted the live weekend show together after announcing in October that they will be leaving the programme.

After she was announced as the winner, defeating West End actress Amber Davies and social media star George Clarke, Carney said: “I can’t believe it.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that has supported our journey, and supported us.

“Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team and I couldn’t have done it without you.

“It’s been the biggest privilege and honour. I’m literally lost for words, I’m so sorry.”

Professional dancer Gu thanked the former midfielder and told her: “You changed my life.”

He added: “To the girls and boys watching at home, dream big and be proud and never give up.”

The former footballer joined the England women’s national team in 2005 and earned 144 caps for her country over a 14-year period.

She retired in 2019 and has since been a broadcaster for TNT Sports and ITV Sport and a podcast host on Long Story Short with Jill Scott and Karen Carney.

Before crowning the series winners, a video tribute was played for departing co-hosts Daly and Winkleman with messages from fans, friends and familiar faces including TV cook Mary Berry.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood later read out a message sent by the Queen which said: “I have often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour.

“If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all.

“The warmth, compassion and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show’s success.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fab-u-lous.

“I wish you both every success in wherever life’s journey takes you next. But as one who has appreciated its lifelong benefits, do promise us one thing: Keeeeeeeep dancing!”

Both hosts appeared emotional as Daly said: “Thank you so much to you all for your lovely words, it has meant the world.

“Thank you for the support you’ve shown over the years.”

Winkleman added: “It’s been an absolute privilege to spend our weekends with you.”

Saturday night saw the 2025 finalists perform three dances on the BBC One live show including: a previous routine after a masterclass with the judges; a showdance; and their favourite dance from the series.

Carney and Gu performed their Peaky Blinders-inspired Argentine tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, which they first performed during Halloween week.

The pair received a perfect score of 40 points from the judges with Motsi Mabuse describing the routine as “stylish and gorgeous”, while head judge Shirley Ballas said it was “one of my favourite numbers that I’ve ever seen”.

They later performed their showdance to Inner Smile by Texas, receiving 37 points from the judges, before performing a football-themed jive to Blondie’s One Way Or Another as their favourite dance.

The pair again received a perfect score and moved many to tears.

Anton Du Beke said: “You involve everybody in what you do which is the joy of you. You have this infectious personality.”

The final also included a group number from the 2025 cast, a performance from Five and a group routine from the professional dancers and finalists.

Daly and Winkleman will return on screens for their last appearance as a presenting duo in a pre-recorded Strictly festive special which will air on Christmas day.

Last year, comedian Chris McCausland became the first blind person to lift the glitterball trophy when he won the competition with his dance partner Dianne Buswell.