Justice Secretary to set out further plans to tackle prison overcrowding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Justice Secretary will set out plans to address prison overcrowding amid suggestions criminals could be released after serving just a third of their sentences.

A written statement is expected to be published by Shabana Mahmood on prison capacity on Wednesday, as the latest weekly prison population in England and Wales stands at 88,087.

This is 434 below the last peak in the prison population of 88,521 inmates on September 6, recorded just before the Government began freeing thousands of prisoners early as part of efforts to curb jail overcrowding.

Ministers ordered early releases by temporarily reducing the proportion of sentences which some prisoners must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%.

Reports on Wednesday have suggested the upcoming sentencing review, led by former justice secretary David Gauke, will propose for some prisoners to be released after serving a third of their sentence if they carry out rehabilitation activities.

According to The Times, Ms Mahmood is expected to accept plans to introduce a minimum and maximum sentence for certain criminals.

It would mean prisoners would be released at the minimum point of their jail term if they show good behaviour and participate in education, rehabilitation and anger management courses and work, the paper reported.

But those who demonstrate bad behaviour such as violence, having contraband or refusing to work while in prison would serve the maximum sentence.

Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reported burglars and shoplifters may be among the offenders eligible for the fresh early release scheme.

Mr Gauke’s independent review has been looking at tougher punishments outside of prison as part of Government efforts to tackle jail overcrowding, and is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

The plan for reform comes as emergency measures to use police cells to temporarily hold prisoners were re-enacted in March as the number of prisoners in England and Wales reached a six-month high.

Ms Mahmood had said jails were operating at more than 99% occupancy.

According to The Times, the Lord Chancellor is expected to announce further emergency measures to free up space in prison on Wednesday.

Downing Street said it would not be drawn on the outcomes of the sentencing review before it is published.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This Government inherited a prison system in crisis, putting pressure on the entire justice system and ultimately putting the public at risk.

“And the Prime Minister has repeatedly been clear that that is completely unacceptable and that is why, as soon as the Government came into office, we took immediate action to relieve this pressure and pledged to build 14,000 new prison places.

“And our priority now is to put in place a long term strategy to ensure that no future government is ever left in this position again.”

He said the sentencing review would ensure “we always have prison places available for dangerous offenders and prisons aren’t so full that they are simply a breeding ground for more crime”.