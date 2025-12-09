Judy Murray calls for PE to be made school priority as she expands girls’ scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Judy Murray has called for PE to be a priority in all schools in Scotland as she announced an expansion of a scheme designed to keep girls active.

The Scottish tennis coach said participating in sport helped develop crucial life skills such as leadership, resilience and communication while providing benefits to youngsters’ physical and mental health.

Ms Murray, the mother of tennis players Jamie and Sir Andy Murray, called for young people to get at least 40 minutes of exercise a day.

She said physical literacy is just as important as numerical and alphabetical literacy.

It comes as she announces an expansion to her Learn to Lead scheme, which aims to equip and empower young girls to become Scotland’s next generation of sporting leaders, supporting them to run their own lunchtime and after-school clubs.

Following an investment from Sky, the scheme will now be available in 50 more schools.

A recent report commissioned by the broadcaster found that girls aged 11-18 miss out on 280 million hours of sport every year compared to boys.

It also found that playing sport as a child was as strong an indicator of future success as earning a university degree.

To announce the expansion, Ms Murray returned on Tuesday to Dunblane Primary School, the school both she and her sons attended as youngsters.

Ms Murray said: “Children are now living lives that are far too sedentary, often spending much of their spare time in front of screens.

“Sporting activities offer children and young people not just fun and fitness, but the opportunity to develop life skills and lifelong friendships in a way that sitting in front of a screen cannot.

“That is why physical education should be made a priority in all schools in Scotland, giving all children equal opportunity to participate.”

As well as encouraging active lifestyles, Murray said she wants her programme to help girls build confidence and take on leadership roles.

She added: “Learn to Lead is about inspiring and supporting the next generation of sporting leaders, keeping them engaged throughout their schooldays and beyond, and perhaps even providing the first step into a career in sport.

“But we also want to create opportunities to build confidence and self-esteem before they move up to secondary school.

“Leadership opportunities for young people are few and far between. For me, the opportunities to first begin developing my leadership skills came from school and having the opportunity to captain my school tennis and hockey teams.

“It’s through this that I started to develop my communication skills, learning how to identify strengths and weaknesses, and how best to get my teams working together.

“The life skills you develop from being part of sport are second to none and really help you to prepare for what adulthood will throw at you.”

Sky chief sports officer Jonathan Licht said: “As the UK’s leading investor in women’s sport, we are committed to using our platform to grow visibility and boost grassroots participation.

“The Game Changing report released earlier this year highlights the vital role that sport plays in developing confidence, communication, and teamwork skills that extend far beyond the court.

“We’re proud to support Judy Murray’s Learn to Live initiative to double the number of schools involved, giving more girls the opportunity and resources to engage in sport and help create the next generation of female leaders.”