Mickey Rourke says he tried his ‘hardest’ to leave Celebrity Big Brother

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke has said he tried his “hardest” to leave Celebrity Big Brother.

The Bafta-winning star of The Wrestler, 72, left the ITV1 show on Saturday after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

Rourke caused upset in the house from the start and made former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa cry after making comments about her sexuality.

During Sunday’s episode, before his removal, he told Big Brother in the diary room that his housemates “seemed happy” that he had not left during Friday’s eviction episode.

“They seemed happy, for some reason. I did my hardest to get out of here. You know, I always went against the machine, and I don’t want to go through life, like, with a clenched fist any more,” he said.

“I spent my whole life like this, and it gets hard. It wears you out.”

Sunday’s episode showed the events that led to his departure, including him using “sexual language” that made The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise feel uncomfortable.

Rourke had made a sexual innuendo after Wise told Rourke “you gotta come with me, mate”.

Later in the diary room she told Big Brother: “(It) just makes me feel on edge. I don’t like the jokes, like the sexual jokes being made towards me. I’m a young girl and I’m not a piece of meat.”

Things also became heated between Rourke and Love Island star Chris Hughes during a pirate-themed shopping task in which US singer Siwa had been given the role of captain.

Rourke told Hughes, “Don’t f****** eyeball me, you c***”, during the task, and drag queen Danny Beard and Siwa both tried to defuse the situation.

In the diary room Big Brother told Rourke: “Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive.

“Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.”

Rourke said: “Oh, I’m not aware of that but OK.”

Big Brother added: “This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public.

“This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.”

Rourke apologised and said: “I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. Because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.

“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt.

“Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”

Big Brother then said Rourke would be leaving the house and the actor said he blamed himself.

“I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen,” he added.

Rourke had been put up for eviction on Friday, alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, but was saved by the public vote.

After his departure Sir Michael reposted a social media post on X announcing Rourke’s exit and wrote: “He wanted to leave on day one.”

Rourke received a formal warning from Big Brother earlier in the week for “unacceptable language and behaviour” directed at Siwa.

Hughes, 32, had comforted Siwa during Wednesday’s episode after Rourke said he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Monday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.