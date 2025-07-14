Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MasterChef presenter John Torode has confirmed he has been accused of using racist language, in an allegation that was upheld as part of a review into the behaviour of co-presenter Gregg Wallace.

The report, commissioned by MasterChef production company Banijay and led by law firm Lewis Silkin, found 45 out of 83 allegations against Wallace were substantiated, alongside two standalone allegations made against other people, including one for using racist language.

In a post on Instagram, Torode confirmed he was the person alleged to have used racist language but said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

His statement said: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

Reports in The Sun said Torode had been asked to leave the show and claim he had mental health issues following the allegation.

It comes as Gregg Wallace apologised for causing “distress” after the MasterChef report substantiated 45 allegations against him.

Hours before the findings of the investigation were revealed on Monday, the host, who has been dropped by the BBC, said that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” anyone with his behaviour.

“For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud,” Wallace, 60, he said hitting out at the BBC for “exposing” him to “trial by media fuelled by rumour and clickbait”.

Wallace faced multiple accusations, including claims that he made inappropriate sexual jokes, asked for the phone numbers of female production staff, and behaved unprofessionally around female colleagues on set.

In November 2024, the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced that Wallace, 60, would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report noted that during the course of the investigation, which was over a seven-month period, Wallace was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and said that the findings should be viewed in the context of his neurodiversity.

The is a breaking story, more information to follow...