SNP and Plaid would resist ‘consuming of UK politics by far-right’, says Swinney

A “progressive alliance” between the SNP and Plaid Cymru would work to “resist the consuming of our politics by the far-right”, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister met with Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth at his official residence in Edinburgh on Thursday, with the pair seeking to share lessons ahead of respective elections in May.

A win for Plaid and a return to power for a third decade for the SNP – both parties who support independence from the UK – would be a “wake-up call” to the UK Government, Mr ap Iorweth said in a statement after the meeting.

Speaking to the PA news agency, First Minister Mr Swinney said a “progressive alliance” between the Scottish Government and a Plaid-led administration in Wales would see the two “working collaboratively” on issues of substance for both countries, such as child poverty.

He added: “There’s also an element about working together to resist the consuming of our politics by the far-right, because that’s what’s happening at Westminster.

“The far-right politics of Reform are consuming the Labour and the Conservative parties, as Plaid Cymru demonstrated in the Caerphilly by-election.”

Plaid stormed to victory in the Senedd poll last week, with Reform coming second and Labour slumping into third.

Mr Swinney said Plaid had stood by its principles in the by-election campaign, which helped the party win.

He said: “They were able, on the basis of principle and the demonstration of their values, to resist all of that, and that’s exactly the approach we take in Scotland, in the SNP and in the Scottish Government, where I’m determined to give the leadership that we will give no quarter to the ideas and attitudes of the far-right, which are consuming Westminster politics and which are a direct threat to many of the strengths and the values of the people of Scotland.”

In a statement, the Plaid leader added: “Electing a Plaid Cymru government in Wales and an SNP government in Scotland would result in a powerful bloc – one that would serve as a wake-up call for the UK Labour Government that they would ignore at their peril.

“As the by-election victory in Caerffili demonstrated, there is a positive and principled alternative to Labour and Reform and a growing movement of people who want to choose a hopeful future over decline and division.

“The SNP Government in Scotland has already led the way in demanding a better deal for their nation.

“Meanwhile, after 26 years of Labour rule, Wales still has no control over justice, policing, or its own natural resources due to the Labour Welsh Government’s unwillingness to stand up to Westminster and Labour’s Welsh MPs’ refusal to countenance further devolution.”