Swinney says sorry to Gypsy Travellers for ‘trauma’ of the ‘tinker experiment’

Scotland’s First Minister has apologised to Gypsy Travellers for the “unfair and unjust policies” that caused them “trauma” in what was known as the “tinker experiment”.

John Swinney made clear that the treatment of members of this community in previous years had been “unacceptable”.

Between 1940 and 1980, the so-called experiment – supported by councils and the UK government – attempted to strip away the nomadic lifestyle of Gypsy Travellers, providing rudimentary and often cramped huts for people to live in.

When families became too big to be housed in the huts, children would sometimes be taken away.

The Scottish Government has been carrying out research into the impact of what happened.

And Mr Swinney, in a statement to Holyrood, said he hoped his apology could be the “beginning of a new conversation” with efforts to improve the lives of Gypsy Traveller community in Scotland.

The First Minister told MSPs “without ambiguity” that “what happened to Gypsy Traveller communities in Scotland was unacceptable”.

He added: “It is clear to the Government that stark prejudice and lack of cultural awareness led to a series of unfair and unjust policies.

“These policies resulted in children being removed from families, and families were forced to live in substandard accommodation and degrading conditions.

“The trauma that this has caused to individuals, families and groups, including those who regard themselves as ‘victims of tinker experiments’, is significant and lasting”.

With Gypsy Travellers in Holyrood’s public gallery, Mr Swinney continued: “As First Minister of Scotland, I want to say this directly to Gypsy Traveller communities: the ‘tinker experiments’ should not have happened.

“These policies were wrong. And we recognise how much it is still hurting so many.

“And more than anything else I want to say this – on behalf of Scotland, we are sorry.”

Mr Swinney added that although Scotland had “come a long way since the ‘Tinker experiments”, there was “still much to do” in tackling the prejudice the community continued to face.

And while Holyrood ministers published a new Gypsy Traveller action plan last year, the First Minister said the experiences shared as part of the government’s work “underline the urgent need for systemic change, greater accountability, and a shift in attitudes at every level”.

He declared: “We must do better.”

Stressing the need for “meaningful action” he highlighted the importance of “challenging stereotypes, confronting everyday discrimination, and committing to long-term efforts that promote understanding, respect, and equity for Gypsy Travellers”.

He stated: “Our hope is that we now have a foundation for continuing to build trust and fostering renewed relationships with all those who have been impacted by historical policies.”