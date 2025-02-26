Swinney to make fresh pledge to improve public services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney will host his first Bute House press conference as First Minister on Wednesday where he will outline his plan to “renew public trust in politics” and unite Scotland “against the increasingly extreme and radical right”.

The First Minister is expected to emphasise the “need for unity and solidarity” in response to “those who are seeking to create division in society”.

He is expected to say: “At the start of the year, I warned that failure to pass the budget would send a signal that parliament and politics could not deliver.

“That failure would only serve the interests of an increasingly extreme and radical right and leave devolution dangerously exposed.

“These are pivotal moments for our country and for our future. If we are to restore trust in our politics, we must deliver public services that work better for the people we serve.

“The budget enables us to do so but we must do more. It is time to come together to draw a line in the sand. To set out who we are and what we believe in.

“I want us to be ready for whatever this age of uncertainty throws at us, for us to be united in the face of the undoubted challenges that lie ahead.

“It was a mobilisation of mainstream Scotland that delivered our parliament a quarter of a century ago.

“And I have no doubt, it is only by mobilising mainstream Scotland that we can protect those things we care most about, those things that are most important to us today.”