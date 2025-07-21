Ethics Commission launched and ministerial exit pay tightened in standards drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eligibility for the payouts given to ministers once they leave office will be tightened to prevent those who serve for only a matter of months from receiving them, the Government has announced.

The move is part of an overhaul aimed at restoring trust in standards in public life, which will see the launch of a new Ethics and Integrity Commission.

The commission, created from the Committee on Standards in Public Life, will have a wider, stronger remit to oversee integrity across every part of the public sector.

Ministers will also scrap the Advisory Committee for Business Appointments (Acoba) as part of the shake-up.

Critics have said the watchdog – which assesses the jobs ex-ministers take after leaving government for conflicts of interest – is toothless and unable to enforce its rules properly.

Pat McFadden, the senior Cabinet Office minister overseeing the reforms, said: “This overhaul will mean there are stronger rules, fewer quangos and clearer lines of accountability.

“The Committee on Standards in Public Life has played an important role in the past three decades. These changes give it a new mandate for the future.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster added: “But whatever the institutional landscape, the public will in the end judge politicians and Government by how they do their jobs and how they fulfil the principles of public service.”

Ministers are currently entitled to a severance payment equivalent to three months’ salary when they leave office for any reason, and no matter how long they have been in the job.

Under the changes being announced by the Government, ministers who leave office after a serious breach of the ministerial code or who have served less than six months will not get the payment.

If they return to office within three months of leaving, they will also not receive their salary until the end of that three-month period.

The reforms are aimed at preventing situations like that under the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss governments, which saw some Conservative ministers who served for little more than a month receive payouts of thousands of pounds.

Labour has said some £253,720 was paid out to 35 outgoing Tory ministers who were in post for less than six months during 2022, some of whom were in their jobs for 37 days.

The new Ethics and Integrity Commission would be required to report annually to the prime minister on the health of the standards system.

It would be chaired by Doug Chalmers, a retired lieutenant general who chairs the current Standards Committee.

The committee was set up in 1994 by then-prime minister Sir John Major, after his government was mired in accusations of “sleaze” following a series of parliamentary scandals.

Sir John warned in a recent speech that a small group of politicians were increasingly breaking the rules, and suggested Acoba needed to be reformed.

Ministers have instead decided to scrap it and split its functions between the Civil Service Commission and the Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards.

Under reforms to the business appointments rules, ex-ministers found to have breached them by taking on inappropriate jobs will now be asked to repay any severance pay they receive.