Missing couple’s disappearance ‘out of character’, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The disappearance of a Dorchester couple who failed to return home after spending time with family in Essex is “out of character,” police say.

Dorset Police said John and Joan, both aged 76, were last spotted on March 27 in the Clacton area.

The couple are believed to have left Essex on Friday, March 28.

While police believe the pair returned to the Dorset area, they did not go home, and their whereabouts are unknown.

The couple travelled in a red Ford Kuga with the registration HF74 KRO.

Inspector Charlotte Lee said: “We understand it is very out of character for John and Joan to go missing like this, so we are keen to find them and make sure they are all right.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to please make contact with us immediately. We also want to encourage anyone who comes across the vehicle described above to please report it to police.

“Finally, I would like to make an appeal directly to John and Joan, if you see this to please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are. We all just want to check that you are OK.”

John is described as about five feet ten inches tall with a slim build. His short grey hair, tinged with red, is thinning on top, and he sometimes wears glasses.

Joan stands around five feet two inches tall with a larger build. Her blonde hair, now turning grey, reaches the nape of her neck.

Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250044523.