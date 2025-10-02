Two dead and suspect shot after suspected terror attack at synagogue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have died and a man has been shot by armed police after a car was driven at pedestrians and a person was stabbed in a suspected terror attack outside a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police said three others are in a serious condition following the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road in Crumpsall on Thursday morning.

The force confirmed a bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene after footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him.

Police said the suspect is believed to be dead after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am – but the force said that “cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person”.

A picture of the alleged attacker, circulating online, showed a man with a beard and dark clothing standing outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist.

He can also be seen holding something in his hand.

The force said it had “declared Plato” – the national codeword used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country following the attack.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

The attack comes as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur – considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.

Sir Keir is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident.

He told reporters he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

The King said he and the Queen were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community”.

Charles, in a message issued by Buckingham Palace, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those affected by “this appalling incident” as he praised the “swift actions” of the emergency services.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told the BBC one of the victims appeared to be a security guard who had been attacked with a knife.

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”.

Chava Lewin said: “I was outside and heard a banging sound and I thought it might be a firework.

“My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘there’s been a terrorist attack’.

“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. He was in the courtyard.

“Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”

A street around a quarter of a mile down the road from the synagogue appeared to be the focus of intense police activity.

Armed police stood guard outside of blue police tape at the cordon on White House Avenue in Crumpsall.

A number of police vehicles were parked further down the street, but the exact property they are attending could not be made out from the cordon.

A man who lives on White House Avenue said he saw two men in handcuffs being led away by police.

The man, who did not wanted to be identified, told the PA news agency: “They’ve arrested two people on our road.”

He said he did not know the men, or which house they were linked to.

The area around the synagogue was swamped by dozens of police vehicles, along with fire and ambulance crews – while the force helicopter hovered overhead shortly after the incident.

The surrounding streets were cordoned off with more police cars and vans, sirens blaring, racing down neighbouring roads.

Police officers dressed in black combat fatigues and carrying machine guns could also be seen inside the cordon outside the synagogue.

A Jewish man, among a group of shocked onlookers at the cordon, said his wife and daughter and other members of the congregation were still inside the synagogue.

A number of black, unmarked police 4×4 vehicles and vans carrying plain clothes officers with face coverings were seen leaving the area of the incident at speed.

A short distance away from the synagogue, police officers armed with Heckler & Koch machine guns stood guard at the head of a path, between houses, leading up to the back of the synagogue.

Various police vehicles, sirens blaring, could be heard in the distance and an unmarked car, driven by a man who appeared to be military personnel – wearing brown camouflage Army fatigues and a green cap, drove towards the cordon.

Video shared on social media appeared to show police pointing guns at someone laying on the ground outside the front of the synagogue.

The armed officers shouted at onlookers to “get back” and “move on”.

The person on the ground is seen starting to get up before there is the sound of a gunshot and they fall to the ground.

Another person was shown lying motionless on the ground outside the synagogue gates with blood near their head.

People are being urged to only attend A&E across Greater Manchester if their condition is life-threatening following reports of local hospitals being on lockdown.

An internal note shared by the Northern Care Alliance (NCA) NHS Foundation Trust and seen by the Manchester Evening News said all of its sites “have been asked to immediately lock down” following the declaration of a major incident.

The incident was branded an “appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year” by the Community Security Trust (CST).

The organisation, which monitors antisemitism in the UK, said: “CST is working with police and the local Jewish community following a serious incident at a synagogue in north Manchester.

“This appears to be an appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year. We thank the GMP officers and synagogue security who responded immediately to deal with the incident.”

In a statement following the attack, the Israeli embassy said: “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing.”