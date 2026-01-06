Jesy Nelson reveals petition for SMA1 screening at birth after twins’ diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has revealed in a post on social media that she will be campaigning for SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy) screening at birth, after her twin babies were diagnosed with the rare genetic condition.

The 34-year-old, who gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiance Zion Foster, announced on Sunday that her daughters have been diagnosed with the severe muscular disease.

In a subsequent post on Instagram, Nelson said she is starting a petition to get screening for the condition added to the newborn heel prick test, and said she is “determined to make this happen”.

In the video, the singer thanked her followers for the “outpour of support” after announcing her twins’ diagnosis on social media at the weekend.

She said: “Thank you genuinely so, so much from the bottom of my heart for just the outpour of support and beautiful messages, for me and so many other families that are dealing with this horrible diagnosis.

“I’m actually overwhelmed from the amount of support.”

She continued: “I just want to say thank you to everyone that shared it, to everyone that wanted to take the time to learn about it, and everyone that’s sent me their beautiful messages.

“Thank you from me and the SMA community. We just appreciate it so, so much.”

Nelson went on to say she is campaigning for the condition to be added to the newborn blood spot screening test, also known as the heel prick test.

According to the NHS website, the test is offered to every baby at five days old, and involves taking a blood sample to find out if it has one of nine rare but serious health conditions.

Scotland has announced it will start screening babies for SMA from the spring, but the test is not currently available for newborns elsewhere in the UK.

Nelson told her followers: “I just want to let you guys know, I am starting a petition to try and get SMA on the newborn screening heel prick test from birth.

“I just want you to know that I am so determined to make this happen.

“I’m going to fight as much as I can to make this part of the screening.”

She added: “It’s currently under review so I will keep you updated on that one guys.”

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told ITV news he backed the singer’s move to challenge the screening process for the rare genetic condition, and said she was “right to challenge and criticise how long it takes to get a diagnosis”.

Nelson also announced she will appear on ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday to talk about her experience of having “two beautiful baby girls with SMA1 and what that’s like”.

The singer ended her video by blowing a kiss to the camera, and telling her followers: “Love you all so, so much. I can’t thank you enough for all the support.

“We’ve got a long way to go and I appreciate you all so much.”

Nelson rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

She left the band in December 2020 after nearly a decade together, and has since released two songs as a solo artist: Boyz, which featured US rapper Nicki Minaj, in 2021 and Bad Thing in 2023.