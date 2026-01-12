‘The town is pinching itself’: Kerry pride at Jessie Buckley’s Golden Globe win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Kerry town was brimming with pride following local woman Jessie Buckley’s Golden Globe win for her performance in Hamnet.

The Killarney native picked up the best actress prize for her portrayal of William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway in the big-screen adaptation of a book about the death of their son, which inspired the playwright to write Hamlet.

Buckley’s performance has already earned her a win at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards and she is seen as a contender for an Oscars nomination.

A cousin of Buckley’s, radio presenter Brendan Fuller, said Killarney was “pinching itself” at her success.

“We stayed up until the wee hours last night until about 4 o’clock in the morning and just still pinching myself,” Mr Fuller told RTE Radio.

“The town is pinching itself today because her talent is connecting and moving and inspiring people all over the world, but she’s done that to Killarney town since 2008, when she was on that BBC show (I’d Do Anything).

“Seeing that talent that she has to pretend to be other people and she does that so amazingly well, but as her family member it’s incredible to see that she’s even better at being herself through it all.

“Through the Golden Globe nominations, through the Golden Globe wins, she goes up and gives an amazing speech, and has that lovely genuine laugh that’s so rare to be heard on a Hollywood stage.

“She’s just incredible, we’re so proud of her.”

Speaking about a home video of her Irish dancing, he added: “It was clear and obvious to see now that you look back that she was the diamond in the rough.

“We’re just so incredibly proud and I think the whole town is.”

Fiona Crowley, of the Fiona Crowley Stage School, said Buckley stood out from a young age.

She said: “Jessie was part of our stage school family and we were very proud to have her and siblings all come to the stage school, and she worked with us for a little while and, even at that time, you could see she stood out among people.”

She also praised her “humility and grace”, pointing out that during her Golden Globes speech she thanked a man who made soup on set.

“In Killarney, we’re just so proud of her.”