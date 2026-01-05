Jessie Buckley wins best actress and Adolescence wins four Critics Choice Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish actress Jessie Buckley was named best actress and British drama Adolescence won four prizes at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, setting the pace for the upcoming awards season.

The awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, honours the year’s best in film, streaming and television as voted on by critics and journalists and are seen as an early indicator in the Oscar race.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 16, took home the prize for best supporting actor in a limited series, while his co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty were awarded best actor in a limited series and best supporting actress in a limited series, respectively.

The Netflix series, which was among the platform’s most-watched titles of 2025, follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate.

Killarney-born Buckley collected the award for best actress for the historical drama Hamnet.

The film explores the relationship between William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in the aftermath of their 11-year-old son’s death, and is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel of the same name.

During her speech she thanked director Chloe Zhao and co-stars Paul Mescal and Emily Watson, who she called her “north star”.

“Chloe Zhao, you have reminded me of the power of telling a story and the journey that you can go on to touch the deepest parts of what it is to be alive, thank you,” she said.

“Paul, I bloody love you man – and I know loads of other women do in this room too – but tough shit.

“I could drink you like water working with you every single day. You’re a giant of the heart and thank you so much for making me a little bit more human.”

Cooper thanked his co-stars, collaborators and family during a heartfelt acceptance speech.

“The past year has been a complete whirlwind for me and my family. Honestly, it’s changed our lives forever and we’re forever grateful,” he said.

“Receiving this award means more to me than I can put even into words, to be standing here with you all tonight is something that I’ll never forget.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy picked up the award for best movie made for television.

American horror film Sinners won four categories including best casting and best ensemble, while Timothee Chalamet won best actor for his role as table tennis champion Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another clinched best picture and director Paul Thomas Anderson took home best director.