The full inquest into the death of a Jeremy Kyle Show guest who is suspected to have died by suicide after appearing on the now-axed TV show has begun.

Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019, a previous preliminary hearing was told.

Mr Dymond, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, had taken a lie detector test for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan.

Mr Dymond’s son, Carl Woolley, has been giving evidence at the resumption of the inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court, which is listed to last until 10 September.

Mr Woolley told the hearing on Tuesday that his father had continued to be “very upset” in the following days and would call him up to six times a day.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg previously ruled Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a “serial liar” and said he “would not trust him with a chocolate button”.

If you need to speak to someone, Samaritans are available on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org