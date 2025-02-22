Jenny Hall: Police fears over mystery disappearance of runner missing for four days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are “increasingly concerned” as a major search continues for a young runner who has been missing for four days.

Jenny Hall, 23, was last seen leaving her home in Barracks Farm, Tow Law, in her red Ford Focus and wearing a blue hoodie with a John Deere logo and dark jogging bottoms.

She is described as white, 6ft tall, with long, dark hair, which she may have had up in a ponytail.

Her family, who raised the alarm at 9pm that night, told police she may have also been carrying a green jacket.

Her car, a red Ford Focus, was found on Wednesday parked on the B6278, near remote moorland between Eggleston and Stanhope.

The car was filmed on dashcam by a driver in the area.

Police officers, mountain rescue teams, sniffer dogs and HM Coastguard air support are involved in the search, which has covered 100 miles.

On Friday, the search concentrated on running trails Ms Hall often uses between Eggleston and Hamsterley.

Police say the search continues despite the “challenging weather conditions and terrain”.

open image in gallery Jenny Hall, 23, was reported missing on the night of 18 February ( Facebook/Durham Constabulary )

Digital intelligence officers have checked Ms Hall’s mobile phone, smartwatch and running apps, but have found no leads.

Chief Inspector Dean Haythornthwaite, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We have become increasingly concerned for Jenny since she was reported missing on Tuesday and have been exploring all lines of inquiry.”

A spokesperson for Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team said on Froday: “Many thanks to the local farmers and gamekeepers who have provided invaluable assistance over the last two days and also to Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team,

“Kirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team, Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team, North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.”

