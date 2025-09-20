Sarah, Duchess of York, apologised to Epstein after threats, spokesman says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah, Duchess of York, apologised to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein for disowning him and called him a “supreme friend” because he threatened to sue her, her spokesman said.

The ex-wife of the Duke of York’s email to Epstein, dated April 26 2011, came weeks after she told reporters she would “never have anything to do with” the sex offender again, according to reports.

The message, reported by The Sun newspaper, showed the duchess “humbly apologised” to Epstein for linking him to paedophilia in the media, labelling him “steadfast” and “generous”.

Her spokesman said it was sent “in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats”.

The duchess’s interview with the Evening Standard on March 7 2011, saw her apologise for accepting £15,000 from Epstein.

She told the newspaper: “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say.

“Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”

Reports have said that a little over a month later, the duchess could be seen sending an email from her private account to the sex offender, apologising to him and telling him she was “bedridden with fear”.

Her message read: “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me.

“And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.

“You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

It continued: “I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.

“I was advised in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you.

“And if I did — I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost.

“So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in over-riding fear. I am sorry.”

The duchess’s spokesman said Epstein had threatened to sue her for defamation after associating him with paedophilia.

The spokesman said: “The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.

“Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.

“As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.

“She does not resile from anything she said then.

“This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.