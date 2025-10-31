Andrew’s move to Sandringham will not happen until after Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King’s disgraced brother Andrew will not move from his Windsor mansion to Sandringham until after Christmas, because of the lengthy process of giving up his home.

Charles stripped his younger sibling of his Prince and Duke of York titles after the continued public outcry over his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault claims, and Andrew, who denies the allegations, has agreed to move out of his 30-room home.

Sandringham in Norfolk is the venue for the traditional Christmas gathering for members of the royal family and the delay will mean any potential encounter with Andrew over the festive period is avoided.

After the King’s dramatic decision to take action against his brother, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the disgraced former duke is said to be “sanguine” about events, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Andrew was accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager and claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the royal. Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations.

When interviewed on Sky News, her brother Sky Roberts called for Andrew to be “investigated” and said about the King’s decision to remove his titles: “But it’s still, it’s not enough in the sense that he’s still walking around a free man.

“I mean, let’s not be naive, that he’s not going to be living on the side of the road here, he’s still in a very, let’s say, cushy spot… He should be investigated, let’s put it that way.”

He also called on the King to tell US President Donald Trump to “put your big boy pants on” and release the Epstein files.

Charles’s actions are already bearing fruit as Andrew’s name has been struck from the official roll of the peerage which means his Duke of York title will no longer be used officially.

In the next few days the King is expected to send to the Lord Chancellor David Lammy the royal warrant, affecting the dukedom, and letters patent which will formally remove Andrew’s entitlement to use the title prince and HRH style.

Andrew stepped down from public duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with Epstein and as a non-working royal does not serve as a counsellor of state, who can deputise for the monarch if he is overseas on an official trip or ill.

He remains eighth in line to the throne but in the highly unlikely scenario Andrew was on the verge of becoming monarch it is likely public pressure would intervene.

But there have been calls to bring in legislation to stop any chance, however remote, of him becoming King.

Downing Street said there were no plans for legislative changes, when asked about potentially making it easier to strip peerages in the future or remove Andrew from the line of succession.

“From the Government’s perspective, there are no plans to make legislative changes,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

He added: “The Government is focused on using parliamentary time to improve the lives of working people.”

Andrew will move to an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate, with the accommodation privately funded by the King, who will also make private financial provisions for his brother.

The former duke had a “cast-iron” lease for his Royal Lodge home and only after negotiations with the King’s representatives did he agree to serve formal notice on Thursday to surrender the lease, which had more than 50 years left to run.

But the process around surrendering the lease and other formalities has some similarities with buying a property, which can be drawn out, although it is understood things are moving as quickly as practicable.