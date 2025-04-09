A mother-of-three was found dead and handcuffed in her home. The killer is still free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The daughter of a medical researcher murdered 30 years ago has launched an appeal for information to help bring her mother's killer to justice, fearing they may strike again.

Janet Brown, a 51-year-old mother-of-three, was found dead in her Buckinghamshire home on April 10, 1995. She had been bludgeoned to death.

Discovered at the foot of the stairs, naked, gagged, and handcuffed, detectives have ruled out a sexual motive. Despite the house being searched, nothing was stolen.

Thames Valley Police possess a DNA sample from the scene, believed to belong to the murderer. However, it has not matched anyone on the police database, leaving the case unsolved for three decades

More than 1,000 men have been screened and eliminated from the inquiry by the investigation team.

open image in gallery A driveway outside the house where Janet Brown, 51, was found at the foot of the stairs with fatal, blunt-force head injuries on April 10 1995 ( Thames Valley Police/PA Wire )

Mrs Brown’s oldest daughter, Zara Harden, said it was “baffling” why anyone would target their home and her 5ft 4in mother, who was alone and “defenceless” that night.

She said: “Ultimately her killer, or killers, have so far gotten away with it.

“We want to see them prosecuted, and not to have somebody who is extremely dangerous still be out there on the loose, who could commit other crimes and against other women or other people.

“We just want to stop it happening again.”

On the night she was killed, former midwife Mrs Brown, who was working as a researcher at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, was home alone.

Her older children Zara and Benedict, then 22 and 21, were living away, while her youngest daughter Roxanne, 17, had gone out to celebrate with a friend who had passed their driving test, and her husband Dr Grahaem Brown was in Switzerland working.

open image in gallery Mother-of-three Janet Brown, 51, was bludgeoned to death at her home in Sprigs Holly Lane, Radnage, Buckinghamshire on April 10 1995 ( Thames Valley Police/PA Wire )

The killer initially tried to cut a hole in the glass of a double-glazed patio door before smashing his way in. It is believed Mrs Brown was killed between 8.15pm and 10.15pm that night.

Her body was found the following morning by a builder and his son who were due to carry out work at the house.

Ms Harden said: “Somebody must know something because there would have been a lot of blood.

“She was handcuffed and beaten badly, literally bludgeoned to death.

“It doesn’t matter if a person didn’t come forward at the time.

“It’s not too late.”

The head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Investigation Review Team, Peter Beirne, said: “I still believe there are people who have information or suspicions about this vicious murder.

“I would urge anyone with names of people they think could be linked to Janet’s murder or anyone with information to make contact with the police or Crimestoppers.

“Do you have a friend or loved one who acts strangely when this case is mentioned in the news, or someone who is obsessed with this investigation?

“Any information whatsoever could help my team to finally solve this murder for Janet’s family.

“We have a DNA profile that was left at the scene. It does not belong to the family, and we believe it could be a vital piece of evidence linking the killer to the scene.

“If you have suspicions, it is very easy for our team to trace and request a DNA sample from the person you suspect, or a relative of theirs if they have perhaps passed away or have emigrated.”

A reward of £20,000 is on offer for information given to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 695 (4/8); or to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.