Conservationist and chimpanzee expert Dame Jane Goodall dies aged 91
She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States, The Jane Goodall Institute said.
British conservationist and chimpanzee expert Dame Jane Goodall has died aged 91, The Jane Goodall Institute said.
A statement shared to Facebook said: “The Jane Goodall Institute learned this morning, Wednesday 1 October 2025, that Dr Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away from natural causes.
“She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.
“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist transformed science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of the natural world.”
Born in London in 1934, Dame Jane began researching free-living chimpanzees in Tanzania in 1960.
In 1977 she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which works to protect the species and supports youth projects aimed at benefiting animals and the environment.