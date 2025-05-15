Meghan in her ‘concert era’ after attending James Taylor show with Harry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex said she is in her “concert era” after attending a James Taylor show in San Diego alongside the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan posted on Instagram a number of photos of herself and Harry in the crowd and backstage with the American singer/songwriter with the caption: “In my concert era Thanks James!”

One photo also showed the six-time Grammy award winner signing some memorabilia for the couple.

It comes after Harry and Meghan were in attendance for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Friday.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Meghan wrote: “About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love.”

In 2023, Harry and Meghan were spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

The year before the couple appeared to be stunned when Meghan received a text from her in their Netflix docu-series Harry And Meghan.

Beyonce will next perform in Chicago and New Jersey before embarking on six dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

She also has shows in Paris, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The Crazy In Love singer last performed in the UK in 2023 on the Renaissance World Tour, which saw her play five dates in the capital.

Her latest record, released in March 2024, was her first to win the album of the year Grammy after 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyonce, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance missed out.