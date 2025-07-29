Mother and two children murdered in Maguiresbridge to be buried together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother and her two children shot dead in Co Fermanagh are to be buried together in her home town in Co Clare.

Those attending the funeral of Vanessa Whyte and her children in Barefield on Saturday have been asked to wear bright colours.

Ms Whyte, 45, a vet, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, died following the same incident at a property in the Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning.

The death of the person suspected of shooting them, Ian Rutledge, 43, was announced on Monday night.

It is understood the agricultural contractor is the only suspect in the shooting of his family.

Last week, police said a triple murder and attempted suicide was a line of inquiry.

Funeral arrangements for Ms Whyte and her two children were announced in a social media post.

The post from the funeral directors said: “Vanessa was a devoted mother, a loving and beloved daughter and sister and a loving and beloved daughter-in-law and sister-in-law.”

It said James was a “much-loved son, brother, and grandson” and Sara “was a dearly loved daughter, sister, and granddaughter”.

A service of removal will take place in St Mary’s Church in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning.

The funeral Mass will be held in Barefield on Saturday before the three are buried together in Templemaley Cemetery.

People are asked to make donations to Women’s Aid.

A prayer service took place for the victims in Barefield on Sunday, following a community vigil in Maguiresbridge last Friday.

A murder investigation was launched last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said last week that all four were members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, the PSNI issued an appeal for information involving the movements of a vehicle.

They have asked anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday July 22 to call detectives on 101.

On Monday night, the PSNI said Mr Rutledge had been in hospital in a serious condition and died that evening.

“Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” the police spokesperson said.