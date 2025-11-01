First charter flight for Britons leaving Jamaica to take off on Saturday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first charter flight carrying British citizens back from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa is set to take off on Saturday.

The Foreign Office confirmed the flight would leave Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport late on Saturday, carrying British nationals unable to fly home commercially.

Jamaica was left devastated this week by Melissa, one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the island in its history, with 19 people reported dead and thousands still crammed into shelters on Friday.

Around 8,000 British nationals are thought to have been on the island, where popular tourist areas such as Montego Bay have been badly hit.

The Foreign Office has advised British nationals to use commercial flights to leave the country, but has chartered a small number of flights for those unable to do so.

The UK has also announced £7.5 million of humanitarian support, including shelter kits and solar-powered lanterns for those still without power.

Some of the money will also be used to match donations to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent.

Announcing the aid funding, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK was “increasing our funding for humanitarian support to ensure we can get shelter kits, solar lamps and sanitation products to those who need it most”.

Melissa came ashore in Jamaica as a category five hurricane on Tuesday, carrying top winds of 185mph.

The storm also hit nearby Haiti, where it caused catastrophic flooding and killed at least 30 people, according to local authorities.