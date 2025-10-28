British tourists in Jamaica prepare for strongest storm on record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British tourists in Jamaica have been told to prepare as the island’s strongest storm on record closes in.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has set up a crisis centre ready to help Britons on the Caribbean island and the Royal Navy ship HMS Trent is already in the region on stand-by.

Hurricane Melissa will hit Jamaica on Tuesday as a category five storm, the strongest for the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago.

All of Jamaica’s international airports have been closed until further notice.

Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely, with up to 700mm of rain, four-metre waves and 135mph winds possible, the FCDO said.

The Jamaican government has published a list of available hurricane shelters.

Around 5,000 British nationals are on the island, reports have said.

UK travel trade organisation Abta warned British tourists in Jamaica to monitor local news.

A spokesperson said: “The international airports in Jamaica are now closed as a precaution until the storm passes.

“Travel providers are liaising with their suppliers locally and providing advice and assistance to their customers.

“Customers currently in Jamaica are advised to monitor local news and should follow the advice of the local authorities, their accommodation and travel providers.

“Customers who are imminently due to travel to Jamaica should liaise with their travel provider and airline to establish if there are any changes to their travel arrangements.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News: “This is a very serious storm, and many people will be concerned about friends and family in Jamaica and in the region.

“We’ve set up the crisis centre here in the Foreign Office to provide 24-hour consular assistance to British nationals, but also to monitor Hurricane Melissa and to make sure we are ready and stand ready to provide UK support to Jamaica.

“I’ve spoken to the Jamaican foreign minister to offer our support and solidarity to the Jamaican people as they face the storm, and I would encourage everyone to follow both the Foreign Office’s travel advice and the instructions from the Jamaican government.”

Melissa intensified to Category 5 strength as it neared Jamaica – the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 157mph.

Three such hurricanes have formed during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, something not seen for 20 years.

Previous Category 5 hurricanes include 2005’s Katrina that killed 1,392 people and caused an estimated 125 billion dollars worth of damage, particularly around New Orleans.