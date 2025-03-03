Artist Jack Vettriano dies in France aged 73

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish artist Jack Vettriano has been found dead in his flat in France.

The body of the 73-year-old painter, born Jack Hogan, in Methil, Fife, was found in the flat in Nice on Saturday, his publicist said.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Vettriano left school at 15 to become a mining engineer but took up painting after a girlfriend gave him a box of watercolours for his 21st birthday.

The self-taught artist drew inspiration from works at Kirkcaldy Galleries, studying paintings from artists such as Samuel Peploe and William McTaggart so intently that he feared arousing the suspicions of gallery staff.

His breakthrough came in 1998 when he submitted two paintings to the Royal Scottish Academy’s annual show and both sold on the first day, inspiring him to become a full-time artist.

His works garnered international acclaim, leading to exhibitions in cities such as Edinburgh, London, Hong Kong, Johannesburg and New York.

His 1992 painting the The Singing Butler is among his most famed work and shows an elegant couple dancing on a storm-swept beach accompanied by their butler and maid, becoming a best-selling image in Britain.

Among those to have acquired Vettriano paintings are Jack Nicholson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Tim Rice and Robbie Coltrane.

His publicist said in a statement: “Jack Vettriano’s passing marks the end of an era for contemporary Scottish art.

“His evocative and timeless works will continue to captivate and inspire future generations.”

The first major retrospective of Vettriano’s work was held in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in 2013.

It attracted more than 136,000 visitors during its five-month run and was said to be the most successful commercial exhibition ever staged in Glasgow at that time.

A further retrospective was held at Kirkcaldy Galleries in 2022, focusing on his formative years and early career.

Vettriano created a portrait for one of the giant murals of Billy Connolly installed in Glasgow in 2017 to mark the comedian’s 75th birthday.

A reimagining of The Singing Butler by artist Banksy, named Crude Oil (Vettriano) and owned by Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus, is to go to auction in London on Tuesday where it is estimated to fetch between £3 million and £5 million.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney was among those to pay tribute to Vettriano.

He said: “I am very sorry to hear that one of Scotland’s best-known artists, Jack Vettriano, has died, and I want to express my deepest condolences to his family.

“From humble beginnings as a self-taught artist from Methil, Jack made a unique and evocative contribution to artistic life in Scotland, rising to become a household name thanks to iconic paintings like The Singing Butler, which has graced the walls of homes and galleries around the world.

“Born and raised in Fife, much of his early exposure to art came from the Kirkcaldy Galleries, so it was fitting that some of his earliest works were exhibited there in recent years.

“Jack was also a philanthropist for a number of important causes and I know his loss will be sorely felt by many across Scotland and the world.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also paid tribute, posting on social media: “Very sad news. Jack Vettriano was an iconic Scottish artist. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”