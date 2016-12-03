ITV reveals 2026 daytime schedule changes for Good Morning Britain and Lorraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good Morning Britain will be extended by half an hour from January 2026 while Lorraine Kelly’s morning talk show will be reduced to 30 minutes for 30 weeks of the year, ITV has announced.

As part of changes to its daytime schedule, popular morning show Good Morning Britain will also be produced by ITV News at ITN, having previously been produced by ITV Studios, with its daily time slot extending from 6am to 9.30am daily.

ITV shows This Morning, Lorraine and Loose Women will still be produced by ITV Studios, and are to be broadcast from a new location in central London, ITV said.

Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said: “Daytime is a really important part of what we do, and these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust, as well as generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres.

“These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output and to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”

Scottish presenter Kelly has fronted Lorraine since 2010 and under the new 2026 schedule, on weeks when the show is not on air, Good Morning Britain will be further extended by another half hour, airing from 6am to 10am.

This Morning, hosted by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, is to remain in its 10am-12.30pm slot on weekdays through the year, with panel show Loose Women in the 12.30pm-1.30pm slot.

Mr Lygo added: “I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off screen in our Daytime production teams, and we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year, and support them through this transition.

“Daytime has been a core element of ITV’s schedule for over 40 years and these changes will set ITV up to continue to bring viewers award-winning news, views and discussion as we enter our eighth decade.”

Earlier this year, ITV announced changes to its soap schedule, with Coronation Street and Emmerdale set to be changed to half-hour instalments.

From January 2026, there will be a “soaps power hour” on weekdays with 30-minute Emmerdale episodes at 8pm and 30-minute Coronation Street episodes at 8.30pm.

Coronation Street currently airs for three hour-long episodes a week, while Emmerdale airs four 30-minute episodes and one hour-long instalment.