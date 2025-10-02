Kemi Badenoch says ‘we need to dial down the rhetoric’ after synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has called for rhetoric to be dialled down as she suggested attacks on the Jewish community like in Manchester are on the rise because of a disproportionate focus on Israel in the debate about foreign conflicts.

The Tory leader condemned the “disgusting and vile” car and knife assault outside a synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday.

She hit out at those who say Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and accused the Government of “far too much tolerance” of pro-Palestinian chants seen by many Jews as calls for violence against them and against Israel.

Ms Badenoch told the PA news agency: “I think the calls to globalise the Intifada have been disgraceful.

“We’ve seen people using those words on placards around Westminster.

“That’s what globalising the Intifada looks like.

“It means killing Jewish people.

“And I think there’s been far too much tolerance of a lot of rhetoric at many levels.

“People talking about a genocide in Israel, something that is not the case.

“This is the sort of action that comes when people feel justified in their actions.

“We do need to dial down the rhetoric.

“There is a very difficult situation in the Middle East.

“October 7 was an awful massacre.

“Many Palestinians are suffering because of the war.

“We want to see an end to that war and hostages brought home.”

The Conservative Party leader also argued media and political debate gave too much attention to the Israel-Gaza war compared with other global suffering.

She told PA: “I do think that there are foreign conflicts all around the world.

“We don’t hear about them.

“There are Christians being killed in Nigeria.

“There are terrible atrocities taking place in countries like Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, and many people do not comment on those.

“They are particularly focused on Israel.

“I think that that’s one of the reasons why we’ve seen attacks like this increase all around the world.”

Thursday’s attack saw a terrorist shot dead by police after killing two people outside a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Counter-terrorism police said two people have been arrested following the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Britain must defeat antisemitism as Jews face “a hatred that is rising once again” and vowed to do “everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve”.

Ms Badenoch also said the UK Jewish community has faced “an increase in the climate of intimidation and fear”.

She said: “I’m absolutely horrified by these attacks.

“I think it’s a disgusting and vile act.

“I cannot imagine how tough it must be for all the people affected.

“And my condolences go out to the families of the people who’ve lost their lives and those who are so seriously injured.

“And one of my core beliefs is that we need to make sure that Britain is a safe country for Jewish people.

“Many people fled the Holocaust in Europe.

“They found sanctuary in the UK.

“We need to make sure that we continue to be a safe place for Jewish people.

“And we what we have seen over the last few years, especially since October 7, is an increase in the climate of intimidation and fear, an increase in antisemitism.

“And I pay tribute to Manchester Police for getting there as quickly as they did, and also to the community in the synagogue for fighting off the attacker and protecting themselves.”