Starmer urges Britons in Israel to register their presence

Sir Keir Starmer has urged British nationals in Israel to register their presence there as countries step up efforts to bring back stranded citizens.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel, but Britons already in the country now face difficulties getting home, with the airspace closed due to the conflict with Iran.

The Prime Minister said the UK was issuing advice to its citizens in Israel, speaking ahead of talks with other G7 leaders in Canada.

“All of us are giving advice to our citizens for British nationals in Israel, we’re giving advice today to register their presence, so there will be a portal for that,” Sir Keir said.

Downing Street said its key message to British nationals in Israel was to stay near shelter and follow the advice of local authorities.

A No 10 spokesman said: “And as the PM has set out, we are also launching a ‘register your presence’ portal for British nationals in the country, in order to build a clearer picture of who is in the region who may need assistance, and we urge British nationals in Israel to complete this when it becomes available.”

Asked if Britons should try to make their own way out of Israel, the spokesman urged them to follow the advice to stay near shelter but said Foreign Office officials were on the ground in Jordan.

“For those British nationals who do choose to travel by land, to leave Israel via Jordan or Egypt, we are bolstering support available to give advice about onward travel options and FCDO teams are already at the Jordanian border.”

No 10 earlier said the Government was planning for “a variety of developments”.

“We, of course, recognise this is a fast-moving situation that has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning.”

Poland has announced an evacuation of around 200 of its citizens in a bus convoy to Jordan, while the Czech Republic and Slovakian governments have organised repatriation flights from the region.

Iran fired further missiles at Israel overnight, while Israel’s military claimed to have “full air superiority” over Tehran as strikes continued.

The escalating conflict will be high on the agenda as leaders from the G7 group of wealthy democracies meet in Canada.

Sir Keir Starmer said that he thought there was a “consensus for de-escalation” before heading into meetings in Alberta on Monday, with US President Donald Trump among those set to attend.

“I spoke to President Trump just in recent days, and, of course, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and to pretty well all of the G7 leaders yesterday,” Sir Keir said.

“And I do think there’s a consensus for de-escalation.

“Obviously, what we need to do today is to bring that together and to be clear about how it is to be brought about.

“But the risk of the conflict escalating is obvious, I think, and the implications, not just for the region but globally, are really immense, so the focus has to be on de-escalation.”

Sir Keir called for “restraint and de-escalation” during a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Kananaskis, Canada, on Sunday evening.

Mr Trump is reported to have vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Downing Street would not be drawn on whether the UK was aware of the plan to assassinate the Iranian leader.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We wouldn’t comment on private conversations or intelligence matters.

“We are concerned by further escalation, which is in no-one’s interest, and we’re working closely with our allies to press for a return to diplomacy.”

The UK has been calling for de-escalation, and Sir Keir confirmed on Saturday that more RAF jets would be sent to the region for “contingency support”.