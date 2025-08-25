Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Helicopter crashes on Isle of Wight as emergency services race to scene

The crash happened in a field near Ventnor on the island

Steffie Banatvala
Monday 25 August 2025 06:45 EDT
Comments

A helicopter has crashed in a field near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted just after 9am this morning. Information on casualties has not yet been released.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 9.24am to a report that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.

“The road is closed due to the number of emergency services vehicles at the scene, so please avoid the area at this time.”

Just four minutes later, at 9.28am, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance dispatchers deployed an air ambulance to the incident.

“The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance spokesperson added.

Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

She said she was the first on the scene and saw there were four people on board, and she believed the airbags had been activated.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman also said: “Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called out shortly before 09.30am on Monday, 25 August, following reports of a light aircraft incident near Shanklin Road.”

More to follow...

Emergency services deployed within four minutes

After a call at 9.24am alerted police to a crash near Shanklin road, according to police, emergency services were deployed in just four minutes.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our dispatchers deployed the air ambulance at 09.28 to an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight today.

“The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues.”

Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were also called out shortly before 09.30am, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

Steffie Banatvala25 August 2025 11:45

