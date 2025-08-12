Three teenagers remain in custody over murder at seaside resort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his 40s in a seaside town remain in custody, Kent Police have confirmed.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, is thought to have died after being hit over the head with a large stone during an altercation on the Isle of Sheppey, by the north Kent coast.

He was pronounced dead after the attack at around 7pm on Sunday in the Warden Bay Road area of the Leysdown-on-Sea resort after an air ambulance was called to the scene.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15 were arrested on Sunday in Leysdown-on-Sea and questioned by police.

Local residents in the area believe that during the altercation, the man was pushed to the ground, and a stone or slab of concrete was dropped on his head.

Yesterday, specialist officers brought out a sniffer dog at the crime scene and investigated in Leysdown-on-Sea town centre near the arcade.

On Tuesday, the cordon around the crime scene remained but there has been no obvious signs of further investigation.

Locals have called the incident “shocking” and many have said that “nothing ever happens” in the area.

A shopkeeper, working at Oasis Stores across the road from the incident said he had run out to help after his wife said someone was having a heart attack.

He told the PA news agency that he had heard “when he was on the floor they had thrown the big rock at him”, adding: “It’s not fair on the man, he was just here for holidays.”

However there is dispute among residents as to whether the man was in fact a local.

On Monday, a group of holidaymakers were heralding a local called Dean as “the island hero” for trying to save the man’s life.

Andrew Owen claims someone ran past Dean shouting “I’ve done him” before Dean saw the man lying on the ground and shouted back “you haven’t just done him, you’ve f****** killed him”.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information should contact the Major Crime Unit via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, contact Kent Police on 01622 652006 quoting 10-1384 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.