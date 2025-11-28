Dozens of homes remain without power after severe gales
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said around 1,000 properties were cut off on the Isle of Mull alone, but most have now been reconnected.
Around 90 homes remain without power following severe gales overnight.
A yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office expired at 11am on Friday, which covered Orkney, Shetland and western parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said gusts reached 83mph on the Western Isles, and 75mph on the Isle of Mull.
A spokesperson said around 1,000 homes on Mull were without power mid-morning on Friday, however most were quickly restored.
On Friday afternoon, they added: “We’ve almost finished reconnecting the last remaining customers still without power following the impact of the severe weather which crossed the country last night and earlier today.
“The vast majority of those affected are now back on supply and work to reconnect around 90 customers continues.
“We’re doing this as safely and as quickly as we can, and we’d like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience as we carry this out.”