Fears of ‘propaganda exercise’ as hostage body to be released, lawyers say

Lawyers for the daughter of one of the oldest hostages seized by Hamas fears the release of his remains, reported to be on Thursday, could be used as “a propaganda exercise”.

Oded Lifshitz, 84, was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas October 7 2023 attack.

His family, including British daughter Dr Sharone Lifschitz, 53, have had no information since then about whether he is still alive but an Israeli official has said his body is among those that are to be returned.

In a statement Adam Wagner, the lawyer for Dr Lifschitz, of Walthamstow, east London, and other British hostage families, said: “Neither Hamas nor Palestinian Islamic Jihad has given any information as to whether Oded is alive or not before today, let alone verifiable information, and we remain cautious until such information is provided.”

It added: “We have no confidence, given what has occurred before, that the terrorist groups will treat the bodies with dignity.

“The release of bodies of hostages should never be a propaganda exercise.

“We have been in urgent communications with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and other interested parties to urge them to exercise influence to prevent this happening.

“We have also urged the UK Government to make a statement to this effect and are awaiting their response.

“We wish strength and love to the Lifschitz family in this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Dr Lifschitz, of Walthamstow, east London, last week spoke of how she still hopes her father is alive but she is “realistic” about his “slim” chances.

Her father is a retired Israeli journalist, a great-grandfather and a grandfather of 11, and is one of the UK-linked hostages that have not been freed.

His wife Yocheved, now aged 86, was also taken hostage but was released two weeks later.

She now campaigns for the hostages to be released.

A top Hamas official announced earlier this week that the militant group will return four bodies and free six living Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners during the ceasefire’s first phase.

The group said Mr Lifshitz was one of the hostages killed during Israeli strikes on Gaza.

The deal’s first phase calls for Hamas to gradually release 33 hostages, eight of whom are believed to be dead.

So far, the return of 19 living Israeli hostages has been celebrated across the nation, but the handover of the bodies on Thursday is sure to be met with a sombre tone.