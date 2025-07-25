Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is to seek a nomination to become Ireland’s next president, a court has heard.

The choreographer’s barrister made the announcement during a High Court case he has taken in relation to works carried out at his mansion in Co Cork, the Castlehyde.

Barrister Ronnie Hudson notified the court of a “material change in circumstances” for Flatley, and said he is to move back to Ireland within the next 14 days and look to run in the presidential election this autumn.

An affidavit, signed by Flatley’s solicitor Maxwell Mooney, was submitted to the court stating that the Irish-American is “to seek nominations to run for president of Ireland”.

Lord Of The Dance star Flatley, who is eligible to run as an Irish citizen, had strongly hinted at a presidential bid last week, but said he had not made a final decision.

He said during a radio interview that he did not believe the Irish people “have a voice – not a true proper deep voice that speaks their language”.

Flatley said he hears concerns from the “average person on the street” and they are not “happy right now”.

“Somebody has to speak for the Irish people,” he said.

He was in Ireland earlier this month where he performed on a flute at a July 4 celebration hosted at the residence of the US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward Walsh, who was recently appointed to the role by Donald Trump.

An election for the largely ceremonial role is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before outgoing President Michael D Higgins’s term ends on November 11.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older.

They must be nominated either by at least 20 members of the Irish parliament or at least four local authorities.

So far, two candidates have secured sufficient backing to enter the race: former farming journalist and EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness, who is the Fine Gael nominee; and Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent and former Galway mayor who has received the backing of opposition parties and independents.

Several other figures have hinted at their intention to run, including MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who has criticised the Irish Government’s policies on immigration and public safety.

At the High Court on Friday, defence barristers in Flatley’s case argued against the affidavit being accepted by the court, and stated that it was an attempt by Flatley to “move the goalposts”.

Andrew Fitzpatrick SC said Flatley had said before in 2024 that he intended to move to Paris and then Valencia.

“That didn’t happen,” he told the court.

He also said that if the court was prepared to admit the affidavit, it would undermine previous assertions made by Flatley’s side that the reason he is living in Monaco and cannot return to the state is because of the condition of the Castlehyde.

Ms Justice Eileen Roberts said that as Flatley’s residence “is so central to the issue of security of costs” in the case, she would allow the affidavit to be taken into account, but said she “entirely” heard submissions made by the defence about the characteristics of the affidavit and what weight it should be afforded.

She said she expected the judgment in relation to the costs application to be delivered in a “reasonably short period”, and that it would be given “shortly after” the end of the courts term.