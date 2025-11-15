Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Search for UK navy crew member under way off north-west coast of Ireland

The Irish Coast Guard received a distress call from a UK naval support vessel before 9am on Saturday.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Saturday 15 November 2025 10:00 EST
A Coast Guard helicopter (Niall Carson/PA)
A Coast Guard helicopter (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

A multi-agency search is under way off the north-west coast of Ireland for a missing UK navy crew member.

Ireland’s Department of Transport said in a statement that the crew member was last seen at around 10.30pm on Friday.

It said the Irish Coast Guard received a distress call from a UK naval support vessel before 9am on Saturday.

The Irish Coast Guard, the Irish Air Corps, the RNLI, the naval vessel and others are involved in the search.

“The Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Malin Head received a distress alert from a UK Naval support vessel just before 9am this morning.

“The alert was for a missing crew member on board, last seen at approximately 10:30pm last night.

“The vessel was located north of Tory Island when the alert was raised.

“Malin Head Coast Guard are co-ordinating a search for the missing crew member in the sea off the northwest coast between Tory Island, Co Donegal and Eagle Island, Co Mayo.

“The search from the air is being conducted by the Coast Guard’s fixed-wing plane Rescue 120F, based in Shannon airport; Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118, based in Sligo; and the Irish Air Corps plane, CASA 284.

“A search is also being co-ordinated at sea by the UK Naval support vessel and three RNLI all weather lifeboats based at Ballyglass, Arranmore Island and Lough Swilly.

“Other vessels of opportunity are also involved in the search.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in