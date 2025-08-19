Government strikes returns deal with Iraq in latest bid to deter small boats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has agreed a new deal with Iraq to return illegal migrants as part of wider moves to limit small boat crossings.

The deal, signed by Home Office minister Dan Jarvis, will set up a formal process to return Iraqis who have arrived in the UK with no right to stay in the country.

It comes after an £800,000 deal last year with Baghdad to help the country crack down on smuggling networks and organised crime.

Earlier this year Sir Keir Starmer and Iraq’s prime minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani agreed to strengthen co-operation on migration.

Mr Jarvis signed the agreement during a visit to the UK by Iraq’s deputy foreign minister Faud Hussein. The Home Office said the accord would allow the “swift” return of illegal migrants.

Home Office statistics said since previous deals, the number of Iraqis arriving in the UK by small boat has fallen to 1,900 in the year to March 2025, down from 2,600 in the previous year.

Mr Jarvis said: “By working together on security, development and migration challenges, we are building stronger relationships that benefit both our countries whilst tackling shared challenges like organised crime and irregular migration.”

The returns deal is the latest as part of the Home Office’s policies to stop small boats crossing the channel.

Similar agreements have already been made with Albania and Vietnam since Labour came into power.

Another deal with France recently came into force, where small boat migrants who have arrived over the English Channel from the French coast can be returned to the country.

The small boats migrant will then be exchanged for a legitimate asylum seeker in France who can demonstrate a genuine family link to the UK. The number has been capped, but it is hoped it will act as a deterrent to those crossing the Channel.

The latest figures from the Home Office showed 116 migrants arrived aboard two small boats on August 15.

Mr Jarvis said: “This visit reinforces the strength of the UK-Iraq partnership and demonstrates our government’s commitment to serious diplomacy that delivers real results.

“As someone who served in Iraq, I understand first-hand the importance of building enduring relationships in the region, and the new agreement we have signed is a testament to the trust and co-operation we’ve built with our Iraqi counterparts.”

However, the announcement was criticised by Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp.

He said: “Over 50,000 illegal immigrants have crossed the Channel in Labour’s short time in power, the worst illegal immigration crisis in our history.

“Labour has surrendered our borders, and the consequences are being felt in our communities, from rising crime to shocking cases of rape and sexual assault by recent arrivals.

“Now they boast about a measly returns deal with Iraq, but barely any small boat arrivals are Iraqi, and most would qualify for asylum anyway. It’s a sham designed to look tough while crossings keep soaring.

“Labour has scrapped Conservative deterrents and created the conditions for chaos, leaving the British people to foot the bill. Only the Conservatives will stop the crossings and restore control of Britain’s borders.”