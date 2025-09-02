Protester who climbed King’s Cross station clock tower with dog is arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A protester clutching a dog who climbed the clocktower at King’s Cross train station in London has been arrested, police said.

The demonstrator, who unfurled a banner about Iran that read: “Iran belongs to its people” and wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with the words: “no to war”, scaled the structure at around 8am on Tuesday and was brought down shortly before midday.

Firefighters went up in a turntable ladder in an attempt to talk to the activist, eventually persuading him to hand over the dog and allow it to be brought to the ground around three hours into the stand-off.

Onlookers cheered as the animal came safely down, and the protester agreed to come down shortly before midday.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said officers had been called to the station to “reports of a person in a precarious position”.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon the force added: “Officers attended alongside other emergency services, and a man was safely removed from the position and arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”

A cordon was put in place around the tower, where the protester could at times be seen standing up on the ledge where he was perched.

He packed his banner away shortly before midday, and was brought to the ground on a turntable ladder.