Starmer urges Iran and Israel to ‘step back’ after strikes targeting Tehran

The Prime Minister has “urged all parties to step back” after Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, targeting the country’s nuclear programme and rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned Israel should expect “severe punishment” in response.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after the strikes, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.

He said: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was “vital” for global security.

“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”

UK officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday morning that the “operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat”.

In a clip posted on social media, Mr Netanyahu said that Israel “struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme” and “the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponisation programme”.

Iranian state television reported that the leader of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami was killed as well as chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri.

Industry minister Sarah Jones told Sky News on Friday morning that the UK Government is “doing everything we can to urge restraint and to try and de-escalate the situation”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Israel acted unilaterally.

In a post on X, Mr Rubio said “we are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region”.