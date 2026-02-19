Cooper: British couple’s 10-year sentence in Iran ‘totally unjustifiable’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Foreign Secretary has labelled a 10-year jail sentence for a British couple in Iran as “totally unjustifiable”.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through the country on an around-the-world motorcycle journey and detained on charges of espionage.

The couple, from East Sussex who are being held in Tehran’s Evin prison, deny the allegations.

“This sentence is completely appalling and totally unjustifiable,” said Yvette Cooper.

“We will pursue this case relentlessly with the Iranian government until we see Craig and Lindsay Foreman safely returned to the UK and reunited with their family.

“In the meantime, their welfare is our priority and we will continue to provide consular assistance to them and their families.”

Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman’s son, told ITV News they had been informed of the sentence last week and his family was “deeply concerned” for the pair’s welfare and the “lack of transparency” in their judicial process.

“My parents have now been sentenced to 10 years following a trial that lasted just three hours and in which they were not allowed to present a defence,” he said.

“They have consistently denied the allegations. We have seen no evidence to support the charge of espionage.”

He added: “We were previously told that once sentencing occurred, further action would follow. We now hope the UK Government will act decisively and use every available avenue to secure their release.”

In January, Mr Bennett was joined by former detainee Anoosheh Ashoori and Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a public campaign that involved two hunger strikes to have his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed from Iran, at the steps of Number 10 Downing Street to deliver a 70,000-signature petition calling on the Government to do more to free them.

Ahead of his sentencing, Mr Foreman said he had a one-word message for the UK Government.

“One word would be: help. Full stop,” he told ITV News.

“I don’t understand why we have been here for 13 months, being held hostage in 2026. In what day and age does this (happen)? When does this end?”

He described being held in an “eight-foot cell with a hole in the floor and a sink” and described the effects of 57 days in solitary confinement, saying: “Emotionally and physically, it broke me to pieces”.

The couple is due to appear before a court in Tehran in the coming days.

Craig Foreman said the infrequent meetings with his wife are what sustain him.

“I know her prison is just 70 metres away, and I get to see her once a month,” he said.

“For me and for Lindsay, seeing each other is the only thing that’s keeping us going right now. I love my wife dearly. She’s the love of my life.”