Latest search for Disappeared teenager Columba McVeigh ends without success

The latest search for a teenager abducted, killed and secretly buried by the IRA 50 years ago has ended without success.

Columba McVeigh, from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was 19 when he was disappeared by the republican group in 1975.

A number of searches have taken place by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) at the remote Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan close to the Irish border.

The ICLVR said it still believes the information it was given that Mr McVeigh’s body is there was given in good faith.

Lead Investigator Eamonn Henry described “devastating” news for the McVeigh family just weeks after the 50th anniversary of his disappearance.

“Our hearts go out to them,” he said.

“Everyone involved in the search including the ICLVR investigators, the forensic archaeologists and the contractors who operate the machinery are bitterly disappointed and share the frustration of the McVeigh family that yet another search of the bog has ended in this way.

“Over 26 acres of Bragan Bog have now been searched and while we continue to believe that the information we are working on has been given in good faith clearly there is still something missing.”

He added: “I can assure the McVeigh family and the other families of the Disappeared who give them invaluable support that the commission remains fully committed to finding Columba and we will not rest until his remains are returned and he receives the Christian burial that he has been denied for far too long.”

The ICLVR has recovered the bodies of 11 of the 17 men and women who were disappeared by paramilitaries during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Those still to be found also include former monk Joe Lynskey, soldier Robert Nairac and Co Armagh man Seamus Maguire.

The ICLVR has renewed its appeal for information to help find them.

It said all information which it receives is treated in the strictest confidence.

The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone on +353 1 602 8655, by email to Secretary@iclvr.ie or by post to ICLVR PO Box 10827.