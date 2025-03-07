Police watchdog reopens probe into Nottingham killer’s previous assaults
The IOPC previously prepared a report which concluded police failed to properly investigate the assaults.
The police watchdog has reopened its investigation into previous assaults by Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane after representations from the murdered victims’ families.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously prepared a report which concluded that officers failed to properly investigate an assault on warehouse workers by Calocane which could have stopped his murder spree a month later.
Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates were killed by Calocane in June 2023.
On Friday, the IOPC said it will reinvestigate whether Calocane’s previous history and an outstanding arrest warrant were seen by officers before the investigation was closed down.