Interest rates live: Boost for mortgage holders as Bank of England cuts rate for third time this year
Monetary Policy Committee members have voted on a cut down to 4 per cent which will hamper savings but boost the mortgage market
The Bank of England (BoE) has today cut interest rates down to 4 per cent, despite concerns over still-high inflation and Trump tariffs coming into force.
The move marks a third cut overall this year, and the fifth since interest rates peaked at 5.25 per cent in August 2024.
Additionally, the cut will be seen a potential longer-term boost to homeowners, as the mortgage market could price in future lower rates - but savers will be hit as the rate at which their money earns interest will now decrease.
Elsewhere, Halifax released its latest UK house price data showing where property fees have risen fastest, while stock markets including the FTSE 100 are reacting to Trump tariffs coming into effect.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Conservatives accuse Labour of pushing up inflation
Despite interest rates coming down, shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride has pointed the finger at Labour for recent inflation increases.
Mr Stride said: “Rachel Reeves claims credit for interest rate cuts - but rates are coming down to support the weak economy she has created. Inflation has almost doubled on her watch and unemployment is rising.
“Interest rates should be falling faster, but Labour’s Jobs Tax and reckless borrowing have pushed inflation well above target.
“With economists warning Labour have created a £50 billion black hole and the Chancellor refusing to rule out further harmful tax rises, Labour are showing they don’t understand the economy.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomes interest rate cut
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the fifth interest rate cut since last year's election “is welcome news, helping bring down the cost of mortgages and loans for families and businesses.”
Ms Reeves added: “The stability we have brought to the public finances through our Plan for Change has helped make this possible and helped us become the fastest growing economy in the G7 in the first quarter of this year.
“We’re locking in this growth in the long run by investing over £113 billion in infrastructure, securing three major trade deals and embracing the technologies of the future – to drive up wages and improve living standards across the UK.”
'Struggling households are unlikely to feel much let-up' from rate cut
While interest rates dropping will be a positive for repayments, a leading finance charity has explained it is still imperative that those needing support due to the cost of living crisis are unlikely to see much benefit.
That’s due to food inflation in particular continuing to surge, with unemployment also rising recently.
Steve Vaid, CEO at Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline, said:
“The cut to interest rates will help people on tracker mortgages, and those looking to buy or remortgage. But for many struggling households, the bigger – and more worrying – picture is in the backdrop of this cut. Inflation, driven by increases in food prices, is directly hitting people’s pockets, being felt in the weekly shop and stretching some people’s budgets to breaking point.
“With significant uncertainty in the economy, and unemployment on the rise, struggling households are unlikely to feel much let-up as a result of this cut.
“However, there is help out there. I’d encourage anyone worried about their finances to speak to a debt advice charity, like National Debtline, as early as possible. You can also contact your lender. While it can feel difficult, they are required to offer you support if you’re struggling.”
Bank of England: 'Inflation has increased but will fall back'
Explaining its decision to cut interest rates today, the BoE says that although inflation has increased this year “as expected”, they fully anticipate that starting to fall again.
The government-set target rate of inflation is 2 per cent - this has recently been achieved in the Eurozone, but the UK’s level is still at 3.6 per cent according to latest data.
A statement on the matter from the BoE explained inflation will keep rising for now, but will then fall back into next year:
“Inflation has fallen back significantly since its peak of over 11% in 2022. Inflation has increased again recently, but by a much smaller amount. It is likely to rise to around 4% in the next few months, partly because of higher food prices. We expect it to start falling back towards our 2% target after that.
“There has been uncertainty from global developments, including because of changes in global trade policies. While recent trade agreements mean there is less uncertainty than earlier in the year, we continue to watch closely what this could mean for UK inflation.
“We need to be confident that inflation will remain low and stable in a lasting way. We will judge how far and how fast we can cut interest rates to achieve this.”
CONFIRMED: Bank of England cut interest rate to 4%
The Bank of England has confirmed a cut to interest rates, down to 4% - the lowest level since March 2023.
While the outcome was expected, analysis will focus more on the split of votes and the BoE’s predictions for economic growth, inflation and the UK jobs market in the coming months.
It marks a third interest rate cut of the year by the Monetary Policy Committee, and a fifth since rates started coming down again in August of last year, from a high point of 5.25%.
Bank of England interest rate announcement imminent
Here’s how the next hour or so will pan out:
At noon we’ll get the decision, we’ll get plenty of expert comment and the interest rate change (assuming predictions are right) will take effect.
Then at 12:30 we get a press conference at the BoE where the voting members will explain upcoming economic expectations and more.
No doubt a lot of political reaction and public expectation to follow this afternoon too.
Interest rates chart: The fall and rise in the UK
Here’s a more graphic representation of just how high interest rates rose as inflation spiralled under the last government - and how rates are still only slowly coming back down under this one.
For over a decade, borrowing money was super cheap, very nearly free.
Anyone with repayments to make between 2020 and 2023 got a bit of a shock to the system if their deal was tracking the base rate, that’s for sure.
But we are, as the right side of the chart shows, on a steady path downwards in the past year or so. “Gradual and careful,” the BoE calls it.
Plenty say that even this is too fast though, with inflation having been rising once more of late.
Supermarket wars continue with new cheapest store
The UK has a new cheapest supermarket, if you’ve not already heard - Aldi lost the title for the first time in two years.
You can read more about that here including how loyalty cards impact (or don’t!), and you can vote in our poll below to tell us where you shop too!
Households still cautious over future tax burdens - expert
Aside from being a negative for savers, most households will generally see an interest rate cut as a positive.
However, the savings it makes them on bills and borrowing may not feed through to spending immediately, says one expert - because of fears about what lies ahead.
That’s particularly prevalent given talk of more taxes in the Budget this autumn.
“Investors are primed for an interest rate cut from the Bank of England later today, given the highly sluggish nature of the economy, and the rising unemployment rate,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.
“There will be hopes that if loans become cheaper, it will help boost consumer and business confidence but there’s a long way to go. In the meantime, speculation over potential tax rises in the Autumn Budget may keep households and companies cautious, given the uncertainty over where extra burdens may land.
“There will be a lot of focus on the voting split on the Monetary Policy Committee, given that the views are highly unlikely to be unanimous, and the leaning of members could help indicate the speed of future rate cuts.”
Interest rates and mortgages: Saving money, or overpay the difference?
If you’re on a tracker mortgage rate (or if you’re soon to negotiate down a deal from a couple of years ago) then an interest rate cut today could be to your benefit, saving a bit of outgoing money.
However, if you still put that into paying off your property (if your terms allow - always check!) then it can save you way more in the long run.
Jinesh Vohra, CEO of mortgage app Sprive, said: “Around one in five (17 per cent) mortgage holders are currently on variable rate mortgages, and if the Bank of England cuts the base rate today, their mortgage rate will drop as a result.
“For example, someone with a £150,000 mortgage at 4.25% over 25 years currently pays around £812 a month.
If the rate is cut by 0.25%, their monthly payment would fall to £791 — a saving of £21 a month, or £252 a year.
“While it might be tempting to enjoy that saving, those who can afford to should consider maintaining their current payment level and using the £21 saving to overpay their mortgage instead. Doing so could save them £4,280 in interest and help clear their mortgage 1 year and 1 month earlier.
“Overpaying is one of the most powerful ways to become mortgage-free faster. Even small, regular overpayments can knock years off the term and save thousands in interest — helping mortgage holders reach financial freedom sooner, without stretching their budget.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments