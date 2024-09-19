UK interest rates – live: Bank of England set to reveal next decision
Economists expect Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates on hold
The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday after the latest UK inflation figures remained stubbornly high.
Most economists think the rate-setters on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will keep the base rate unchanged at 5 per cent, a level which – prior to last year – had last been seen in 2008 during the global financial crisis.
The Bank cut rates from 5.25 per cent last month – the first reduction since 2020, in a move welcomed by squeezed borrowers still suffering from the cost-of-living crisis. The move disappointed savers, however.
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said it had been able to cut the base rate because inflationary pressures had “eased enough”.
August’s inflation was unchanged at 2.2 per cent, which was higher than the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target but was below the 2.4 per cent the Bank itself had predicted at this stage.
Keeping the base rate on hold means mortgage repayments are unlikely to change.
European Central Bank opt for consecutive rate cuts
The Bank of England’s rate-setters could take note of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to cut interest rates in the Eurozone last week, marking the second reduction in a row.
The ECB’s rate-setting council lowered the main deposit rate from 3.75 per cent to 3.5 per cent at the meeting last week.
Inflation figures won’t be enough to trigger rate cut, economist forecasts
Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist for Deutsche Bank, has predicted that the recent inflation figures of 2.2 per cent “won’t be enough to trigger a surprise rate cut” today.
“Instead, the MPC will likely take this as a positive sign that underlying price pressures are easing, and could warrant a further dial down of restrictive policy in November, when it conducts its next forecast update,” he said.
“The MPC will also have more information on the fiscal outlook, with the autumn Budget slated for 30 October.”
Back-to-back cuts unlikely, analyst says
Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser at the EY Item Club, said the Bank of England had“sent a clear message that back-to-back rate cuts were unlikely” after last month’s reduction, unless subsequent economic data was weaker than expected.
He said the latest official data, which showed Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained at 2.2 per cent in August, would not be enough to prompt the Bank to start cutting rates more quickly.
How UK interest rates have changed since 2007
Good morning
Hi and welcome to our blog covering the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates that will happen at midday. We will bring you all the latest on the decision as well as reaction from top economists and policymakers.
House price growth slows but rents climb at near-record rate
Annual house price growth has slowed, but private rents continue to climb at a “near-record rate”, according to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) report – as many hard-pressed borrowers know:
