Interest rates live updates: Bank of England poised to cut interest rates in boost to mortgage holders
Economists expect Bank of England to cut rates to 4.25 per cent – with some anticipating push for even larger reduction
The Bank of England is poised to cut interest rates in a boost to mortgage-holders, as the UK’s economic growth outlook worsens in response to Donald Trump’s global trade war.
In their first interest rates decision since the US president’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs wrought havoc on the global economy, Threadneedle Street rate-setters will meet on Thursday to decide whether to cut the Bank’s base rate.
While most economists expect rates will be reduced from 4.5 to 4.25 per cent on Thursday, analysts said some members of the Bank’s nine-strong monetary policy committee could push for a larger 0.5 percentage point cut in a bid to reduce borrowing costs further and ease pressure on households and businesses.
Economists will also be paying close attention to the Bank’s forecasts for inflation and economic growth, which some said could both be downgraded.
Inflation has fallen in recent months, which is likely to indicate to policymakers that interest rates – which are used as a tool to control inflation – can continue to come down.
Sandra Horsfield, an economist for Investec, said it is a “near-certainty” that the Bank of England will reduce borrowing costs on Thursday, with most participants in the financial markets pricing in a rate cut.
