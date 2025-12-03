Sharon and Kelly Osbourne remember Ozzy Osbourne on 77th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Osbourne has paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on what would have been his 77th birthday, saying: “I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side.”

The Black Sabbath frontman died aged 76 in July this year, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Sharon, who was married to him for 43 years, said: “My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born.”

Daughter Kelly also remembered her father, writing in a post on Instagram showing him smiling next to a birthday cake, with the caption: “Happy birthday I miss you daddy! I love you more than life itself!”

Hours earlier, the 41-year-old shared a post that showed her sitting on the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham, surrounded by floral tributes dedicated to her father.

She wrote: “Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don’t dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy! I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle.”

Her brother Jack, 40, is currently a contestant on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, and Kelly posted a picture of them as children on her Instagram stories, saying: “I can’t lie today is really hard without my brother. I would give anything to just be able to talk to him! However he needs to keep kicking butt in the jungle!”

Jack has spoken about his late father while in the while in the jungle as viewers saw him become emotional after he had a “delicate day” when he was reminded it was four months since the death of the Black Sabbath frontman.

In the weeks before his death, Ozzy had taken to the stage as part of the Back To The Beginning concert, which also saw him reunite with his bandmates at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

Following his death, fans laid flowers at Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in the city and hundreds of fans paid their respects to the musician during a cortege procession on July 30.