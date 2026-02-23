Killer released by mental health workers informed by race research, inquiry told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A schizophrenic man who killed three people caused a woman to jump out of her window after he was released by mental health professionals who considered the “over-representation” of young black men in detention, an inquiry has heard.

Valdo Calocane, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, killed University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, and attempted to kill three more people, in Nottingham in June 2023.

In her opening statement on Monday, Counsel to the Inquiry Rachel Langdale KC said that nearly three years earlier in May 2020, Calocane kicked at a woman’s door while he was experiencing psychosis, leading her to jump from the first floor window out of fear and damage her spine.

Mental health workers and doctors had been “leaning towards” sectioning Calocane who had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage earlier that day, but “the team of professionals considered the research evidence that shows over-representation of young black males in detention”, the inquiry heard.

They said the decision to treat Calocane, who is referred to as VC in proceedings, in the community would have been “based purely on his current needs, acuity of symptoms and the risks”, and not based on the patient’s demographic, Ms Langdale said.

Calocane was released into the community after their assessment, the inquiry heard.

Ms Langdale said: “An even more serious incident occurred shortly after VC’s return from custody.

“You will hear evidence, Chair, from a former resident of Brook Court who heard a knock on her door soon after she had returned from work at around 8pm.

“It was VC. She asked who it was and he said: ‘It’s me, open please.’

“She repeated the question, but he just knocked louder and louder. He began kicking. She was alone in the flat and describes her fear at this point.

“She was so frightened that she jumped out of a first floor window, causing serious damage to her spine.”

Ms Langdale added that the chair of the inquiry Deborah Taylor may ask why Calocane was released at that stage and whether release straight into the community was appropriate.

She continued: “The Inquiry will also explore the appropriateness of the decisions made in this Mental Health Act assessment and its consideration of risk.”

The inquiry heard that after the incident, Calocane’s mother said that she would prefer that her son goes to hospital for treatment “as he is a risk to others in his current mental state”.

In a mental health assessment the next day, Calocane was described as “perplexed, very distracted, and appearing to be psychotic”, the inquiry heard.

Ms Langdale said: “He explained that he had broken the neighbour’s door after hearing a woman screaming. He denied taking drugs.

“The impression was first episode psychosis due to sleep deprivation and stress, with a risk to VC’s own safety and others. It was concluded that he did not have capacity to agree to hospital admission. Detention pursuant to section two was recommended.”

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder – something which has been widely criticised by the victims’ families.

Ms Taylor will produce a report and provide recommendations by May 2027, the inquiry heard.