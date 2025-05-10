India accuses Pakistan of breaching ceasefire hours after Lammy welcomes deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India has accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire between the two countries, after Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged them to sustain the agreement.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said late Saturday that “there had been repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries” on ceasing fire and accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement.

Earlier in the day, Mr Lammy had said the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was “hugely welcome”, but explosions were reportedly heard just hours after it was announced following US-led talks.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” Mr Misri said at a news conference in New Delhi.

Posting on X, the Foreign Secretary said: “Today’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome.

“I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest.”

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that multiple explosions had been heard in two cities in India-controlled Kashmir just hours after the deal was announced. It also reported gunfire being heard from locations along the Line of Control.

The first news of the truce was broken by US President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social that an agreement had been reached after a “long night of talks mediated by the United States”.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said.

During a silent vigil in London on Saturday, organisers from the South Asia Solidarity Group (SASG) said the ceasefire “can only be the first step” towards a “real, meaningful peace”.

Demonstrators held up placards in Parliament Square that spelt out the words “United against war” during the vigil.

Other signs read “We stand with Kashmir” and “Diaspora, say no to war”.

Speaking to the crowd, Kalpana Wilson from SASG said: “We’ve got families in India and Kashmir and Pakistan, we’ve got friends who we’ve been very, very worried about in recent days, so there’s definitely something to celebrate.

“But we are also coming together to demand a real, meaningful peace – a ceasefire can only be a first step.”

Ms Wilson said the next step was de-escalation, which included reinstating the Indus water treaty.

Violent clashes between the two countries were sparked after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind the murders, which Islamabad denies.

Kashmir has been a contested territory between Pakistan and India since 1947 and the two nuclear-armed neighbours each run part of the region but claim ownership of it all.