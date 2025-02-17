Man sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder of Danielle McLaughlin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in India for the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in 2017, her family’s solicitor confirmed.

Local man Vikat Bhagat, 31, was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in south Goa on Friday.

Ms McLaughlin, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

The 28-year-old had been celebrating Holi – a Hindu spring festival – at a nearby village.

The last eight years have been tough, I feel like I can finally start grieving now for Danielle Danielle's mother, Andrea Brannigan

Ms McLaughlin’s body was found the next day by a farmer in a field in a remote location.

A post-mortem examination showed the former Liverpool John Moores University student suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, causing her death.

Ms McLaughlin’s family travelled to India for the verdict on Friday and expressed relief after the conclusion of what they said was an “eight-year murder trial”.

Her family thanked their legal team and their supporters in helping them achieve justice.

Her mother, Andrea Brannigan, told RTE that the conclusion of the case in court allowed her to “finally start grieving for Danielle”.

“The last eight years have been tough. We’re constantly bombarding MPs, TDs, embassies, looking for answers.

“I’ve constantly been trying to fight to get justice for Danielle, because Danielle deserved justice so she could finally rest in peace and us as her family and friends can finally grieve for Danielle.

“So the last eight years have been tough. I feel like I can finally start grieving now for Danielle and I’m hoping that the rest of her family, her sisters and her friends, can now also start grieving.”

Family solicitor Desmond Doherty said the family are “exhausted” and “anxious to get home”. They are due to fly back to Ireland from India on Monday.

He said that, by his last count, there had been more than 250 hearings as part of the court process.

He told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that Ms Brannigan was allowed legal representation in court during the entirety of the trial to assist the prosecution.

“The process here would be that a family would turn up at a court and be advised what was happening by the prosecution. She actually was centrally involved in the entire process, so it has come to a successful conclusion from that point of view.”