What are the most common nationalities of migrants arriving in the UK illegally?

The most common nationalities of migrants arriving in the UK illegally are among the least common nationalities of those granted visas to come to the country legally.

Five countries together accounted for more than half of those detected entering the country through so-called “irregular” routes in the year to June, according to Home Office data.

These were Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan and Syria.

But while these five countries together make up 55% of the total irregular migration to the UK, where nationality is known, they account for only 3% of visas issued to foreign nationals in the same period coming to the UK legally for employment, study, family or humanitarian reasons.

The most common nationalities of those arriving in the UK through these legal routes are India, China, Pakistan, Nigeria and the United States, which together make up 51% of the visa total.

None of these countries appear in the top 10 most common nationalities for irregular migration, or even in the top 15.

The highest placed nationality is Indian, which ranks 17th and accounted for just over 1% of irregular arrivals in the year to June.

The Government said on Monday that it could suspend visas for countries that do not agree to returns deals for migrants who are in the UK illegally.

A total of 48,478 people whose nationality is known were detected in the 12 months to June as having arrived in the UK through an irregular route, the Home Office data shows.

The majority (42,446) had crossed the English Channel, while the remainder had arrived another way – such as inside a lorry or shipping container – or had been discovered as not having the correct documentation to be in the UK legally.

The full list of the top 10 most common nationalities for irregular migration in the year to June is Afghanistan (6,589 arrivals, 13.6% of the total); Eritrea (6,267, 12.9%); Iran (5,367, 11.1%); Sudan (4,318, 8.9%); Syria (4,216, 8.7%); Vietnam (2,563, 5.3%); Somalia (2,308, 4.8%); Iraq (2,289, 4.7%); Yemen (2,242, 4.6%); and Turkey (1,797, 3.7%).

A far higher number of visas were issued in this period to foreign nationals coming to the UK legally for employment, study, family or humanitarian reasons.

This total stood at 834,977, with the top 10 as follows: India (165,970 visas issued, 19.9% of the total); China (114,128, 13.7%); Pakistan (69,580, 8.3%); Nigeria (45,966, 5.5%); United States (30,898, 3.7%); Nepal (24,714, 3.0%); Philippines (20,340, 2.4%); Bangladesh (16,015, 1.9%); Ukraine (15,979, 1.9%); and Australia (13,298, 1.6%).