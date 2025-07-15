Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King ‘riveted’ by story of Royal Marine boxer who was stabbed

Kyle Shaw-Tullin, a Royal Marine and Team GB boxer who was stabbed as a teenager, said getting back in the ring helped keep him out of trouble.

Ellie Crabbe
Tuesday 15 July 2025 08:02 EDT
Charles listens during the summit at St James’s Palace in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles listens during the summit at St James’s Palace in London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The King said he was “riveted” to hear the story of a Royal Marine and boxer as he hosted actor Idris Elba, recipients of the King’s Trust and campaigners at St James’s Palace.

Kyle Shaw-Tullin, a Royal Marine and Team GB boxer, who was stabbed in Oldham as a teenager, told a table discussion that getting back in the boxing ring after the attack helped keep him out of trouble.

Charles said it was “a good point” about “being too exhausted to get into trouble”.

Charles also invited the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who had come from chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, in attendance too.

He said he was “enormously grateful” for the support of the attendees.

The King said: “The critical thing is how do we induce the action.

“So often I can’t help feeling with problems how do you join up all the dots between different departments and different agencies and voluntary organisations?

“This is the key, how do we do that?

“Is there some one person who can help make sure all this happens?”

The prime minister lauded Elba’s “brilliant” campaign against knife crime called Don’t Stop Your Future and congratulated other activists for their work, calling them “inspirational”.

Meanwhile, the Luther star said there had been some “milestones” in knife crime campaigning but added “we can’t take out foot off the pedal”.

Elba said: “We’ve seen some things happen, and that’s great.

“There’s also been a small rise in knife crime at the same time, OK?

“And compared to the year before that rising knife crime might be less than the year before, but it was still a rise.

“So we can’t take our foot off the pedal.

“We have to stay focused.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in