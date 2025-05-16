UK set to be hotter than Ibiza at weekend amid driest spring in over 100 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK may be warmer than Ibiza over the weekend amid the driest spring so far in more than a century.

Temperatures could hit 25C on Sunday in western areas of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with most areas set to see blue skies over both days, the Met Office said.

As of Friday, 80.6mm of rain has been recorded for the UK this spring, nearly 20mm less than the record low for the full season of 100.7mm set in 1852.

With more than two weeks of May left, the Met Office said it is too early to say how spring (March, April and May) as a whole will rank.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan said: “This weekend will really be a continuation of what we’ve seen over the last week or two, lots of sun shining.

“A few caveats, eastern parts of the UK will see generally cloudier skies in the mornings first thing, both tomorrow and on Sunday.

“And it’s been those eastern coasts where it’s been pretty cool and cloudy through recent days, so if you are stuck on the North Sea coasts of England in particular, but also north-east Scotland, there will be some low cloud and temperatures very much suppressed, but for the vast majority, blue skies through the afternoons and temperatures in the low 20s.

“Tomorrow, probably 23 or 24C is on the cards in several areas.

“Sunday will probably be the slightly warmer day, so 22 to 24C a bit more widespread across the west, so the central belt Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England, east Wales and south-west England, perhaps an isolated 25C.”

Mr Morgan said there may be rainfall at the end of the month, though not necessarily enough to be “useful” for farmers after the dry spell.

Rachel Hallos, vice president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), previously said: “The lack of any substantial rain over the past few weeks is starting to raise a few concerns although the picture across farming sectors is mixed.

“Farmers in some parts of the country have started irrigating much earlier than normal, but thankfully reservoirs are full following the wet autumn and winter and there are good stores of groundwater.

“The extreme weather patterns we now regularly experience are impacting our ability to feed the nation.”

The Environment Agency warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall.

The Met Office said the driver for the prolonged warm and very dry spell has been high pressure.

Responding to farmers’ concerns, a Government spokesperson said: “Our water infrastructure is crumbling after years of underinvestment, with population growth and climate change adding further strain.

“We are monitoring water levels and expect water companies to cut leaks and take action to protect supplies.

“Over £104 billion of private sector investment has been secured to fund essential infrastructure, including nine new reservoirs, to help secure our future water supply for farmers.”